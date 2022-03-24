Arunachal Pradesh : Boni Mangkhiya Sets National Record In ‘National Youth Weightlifting Championship’

NET Web Desk

The ace-weightlifter from Arunachal Pradesh – Boni Mangkhiya has set a national record by lifting a total of 171 kg, and clinched 2 gold medals at the recently-concluded National Youth Weightlifting Championship in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

In the 55 kg body weight category, she lifted 73 kg in snatch and 98 kg in clean and jerk.

She also competed in the junior category and clinched a gold medal by lifting the same weight.

Mangkhiya clinched a bronze medal in the Asian Youth & Junior Weightlifting Championship held at Tashkent, Uzbekistan in 2020.

In January 2020, she had additionally acquired a silver medal at the third Khelo India Youth Video video games, which took place in Guwahati, Assam.