Arunachal Pradesh : NSCN(K-YA) Cadre Apprehended From Longding

NET Web Desk

In a major operation against anti-insurgency activities, a team of Assam Rifles along with Longding Police apprehended an active cadre of NSCN (K-YA) from Longding District of Arunachal Pradesh.

Based on specific inputs, the security forces installed a Mobile Vehicle Check Post along the stretch connecting Longding and Pongchau.

Accordingly, the paramilitary troop nabbed the militant from Niaunu village; who arrived at the hamlet with an intent of money extorsion from businessmen of Longding town.

In addition, the apprehended insurgent has been handed-over to Longding Police Station for initiating further investigation.