Assam : Wild Buffalo Slaughtered For Meat Consumption In Biswanath; 1 Held

In a horrific act of animal cruelty, a gang of 5-6 men allegedly butchered a wild buffalo for meat consumption in Biswanath District.

Based on specific inputs, the Biswanath Wildlife Division conducted a special operation to apprehend the offenders.

Accordingly, the security forces have nabbed Rahmat Ali from Balidubi area; and recovered the wild buffalo carcass from his possession.

However, preliminary investigation mentioned that the buffalo was accidently hit by a tractor, after which it was slaughtered for consumption.

Meanwhile, the prime accused of the incident, Hazmat Ali, is still absconding.

The tractor engaged in the incident has been impounded, and an investigation into the other parties involved is underway.