COVID-19 Update : Arunachal Pradesh Reports 2 Active Cases; Recovery Rate Stands At 99.54%

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh did not register any fresh new case, thereby pushing the tally of confirmed cases to 64484, as informed by the State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa.

The death toll remained unchanged at 296 as no new fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours. The Capital Complex Region comprising of – Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas has 1 active case.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 2 active cases, while 1 more person recuperated from the disease, taking the total recoveries in the northeastern state to 64186. The recovery rate now stands at 99.54 per cent.

More than 16,56,139 people have been inoculated with COVID vaccines thus far; the Immunization Officer – Dr Dimong Padung told news agency PTI.