COVID-19 Update : Meghalaya Registers 9 New Cases; Tally Pushed To 93747

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Meghalaya have registered 9 fresh new cases thereby pushing the tally of confirmed cases to 93747, as informed by the National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin.

Meghalaya now has 50 active cases, while 8 more people recuperated from the disease, taking the total recoveries in the northeastern state to 92104. As per the official statement, 1 new fatality have been registered, taking the total fatalities to 1593.

Meanwhile, the state has so far administered 23,95,510 total vaccines, with 1457 citizens been inoculated last on Wednesday. As many as 578 citizens of 18+ age group and 127 citizens of 45+ age group were vaccinated in the last 24 hours.