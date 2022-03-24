COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Registers 191 New Cases; 10.73% Positivity Rate

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 191 new COVID-19 cases, and zero fatality in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 10.73%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 1412. While, a total of 2,23,343 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 678 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 1780 samples were tested on March 23, 2022, out of which 79 samples belonged to males, while 112 of females.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 2,21,253. The official statement further adds that, RT-PCR test detected 4 positive cases, while RAgT & FIA identified 186 & 1 positive cases respectively.