Disabled Naga Woman “Strip-Searched” At Guwahati Airport; Asked For Proof Of Hip Implant Surgery

NET Web Desk

An 80-yr-old specially-abled woman was allegedly “strip-searched” by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel deployed at Guwahati airport on Thursday.

The misconduct took place during security check-in at Guwahati’s Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) airport, when the octogenarian grandmother & her grandchild were on their way to depart for Delhi.

According to reports, the senior citizen, identified as – Mhalo Kikon recently underwent a hip-implant surgery, and was slated to fly out of Guwahati through a GoAir aircraft.

Even when, Kikon repeatedly stated that she underwent the hip implant, a CISF woman official allegedly compelled her to remove her clothing, including her undergarments.

A renowned anthropologist from Nagaland & the daughter of this octogenarian grandmother – Dolly Kikon confirmed the news through a series of tweets.

Taking to Twitter, Dolly wrote “Someone please help! The CISF security personnel team at @GuwahatiAirport are harrassing my neice who is taking care of my mother. They have taken away the complaint form she has written.They DID not allow her to take a screenshot saying it’s not “allowed”. My mom is distressed.”

“It is disgusting! My 80 year old disabled mother mother was forced to pull down her undergarment and get naked. Why? Why?” – Kikon further added.

Following the escalating fury, the authorities of Guwahati International Airport apologized for the inconvenience caused to her mother and the senior citizen.

“Dear Maam, we sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused to your mother. We take your feedback very seriously. Please direct message us your contact details for our team to speak with you immediately. Team GIA” – it replied.