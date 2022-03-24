Meghalaya Government Inaugurates ‘Haat Bazaar’ – Forum To Promote Local Products

NET Web Desk

In a major attempt to encourage local products and generate employment opportunities for the masses, the Meghalaya Government has inaugurated ‘Haat Bazaar’ – a forum for entrepreneurs to promote indigenous products at Shillong.

An initiative undertaken by the Meghalaya State Skills Development Society, the platform is an effort of PM Narendra Modi’s vision of Aatmanirbhar India – a self-reliant India.

According to the Chief Secretary of Meghalaya – R.V Suchiang, the state government is committed to improve the employability of Meghalaya youths, and this initiative aims to cover handicrafted products, an effort to support rural artisans and portraying the significance of Northeastern craft towns as tourism resources.

Recently, the state government launched the ‘Skills Meghalaya’ campaign, envisioning to build start ups, empower youths. However, it provides requisite learning and right skills to the right individual.

The scheme also aims for a robust Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector which is the backbone of the country’s economy.