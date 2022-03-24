Mizoram Government To Implement Pension Schemes For Supporting Journalists

NET Web Desk

The Mizoram Government have decided to introduce pension schemes to support journalists and defend their rights, with the goal of encouraging press freedom; informed the Chief Minister Zoramthanga.

Lauding journos for their role in moulding public opinion, Zoramthanga remarked that scribes have a vital obligation to promote and safeguard the reputation of Mizoram.

Addressing the Golden Jubilee of Mizoram Journalists’ Association (MJA), Zoramthanga mentioned that his administration prioritizes the well-being of journalists and plans to implement a pension programme for them in the near future, which is currently underway.

During times when the global human rights scenario has worsened, resulting in the deaths of journalists, the Mizoram Government’s action will undoubtedly aid journalists.