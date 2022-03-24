Nagaland : BJP Leader – S. Phangnon Konyak Elected Unopposed To Rajya Sabha

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

The Nagaland State Mahila Morcha President of Bharatiya Janata Party – S. Phangnon Konyak has been elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha.

According to a press release issued by the Returning Officer of Biennial Elections to the Council of States 2022 – Khruohituonuo Rio; this decision has been undertaken, as “there was only one candidate for the Biennial Election till the last date for Withdrawal of the Nomination Paper.”

According to reports, Konyak is the second Naga woman to represent Nagaland in the Parliament after Rano M. Shaiza; while she is the first BJP woman MP from the state.

Its worthy to note that the Election Commission of India (ECI) recently announced biennial elections to be held in 13 seats of six states including 4 from three states in North East India – Assam, Nagaland & Tripura on March 31.

However, the filing of nominations commenced from March 14, which culminated on March 21, at 3 PM. Scrutiny of nominations took place on March 22. While, the last date for withdrawal of candidatures concluded today.