Nagaland : International Teams Arrive At Kohima For Upcoming ‘Cross-Country Championships’

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

Majority of the athletes and officials from the South Asian Cross Country Championships (SACCC) and the 56th National Cross Country Championships arrived in Nagaland today.

All the international teams, including Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, the Maldives, and Nepal have arrived in Kohima. A total of 28 teams, incorporating of approximately 671 persons; representing various states, Union Territories (UTs) arrived for the forthcoming event.

As per DIPR report, Team Nepal, comprising of 9 members, was the first international team to have reached Nagaland.

On arrival, the participants and guests were received at Dimapur Airport and Railway Station by members of the Reception Committee. They were then connected with their respective liaison officers via the reception committee before heading to Kohima.

Meanwhile, the greeting committee and security officials will be at the train station 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to assist the participants and visitors.