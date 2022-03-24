Sikkim Government Launches ‘Energy Efficient Electrical Appliances Loan’ Scheme For Gyalshing & Soreng Districts

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

The Power Department of Sikkim today initiated the “Energy Efficient Electrical Appliances Loan” scheme for regular government employees under C&D categories along the aspirational districts of Gyalsing & Soreng in West Sikkim.

Launched by the Minister for Power & Labour Department – M.N. Sherpa, this initiative aims to raise consumer knowledge about the need of efficient energy conservation and its utilization.

“Conserving energy results in monetary saving and protect the environment from excess resource use and carbon dioxide mission.” – informed an official statement.

According to this scheme, all regular C&D category employees in West Sikkim are eligible for an interest-free loan of upto Rs. 1 lakhs, when they purchase any 5 star label electric items, such as – refrigerators, geysers, air-conditioners, fans, or water pumps.

The implementing bank for the scheme is Sikkim State Cooperative Bank (SISCO) bank, which have its branches at Gyalsing, Hee-goan, Soreng and Sombarey West Sikkim. The payback period of the loan will be for 36 months.