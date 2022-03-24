Sikkim Recognized As ‘Best Performing State’ Towards Eradicating Tuberculosis – Global Health Issue

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

The National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP) adjudged Sikkim with the top position in best performing states (less than 50 lakhs population category), and Bronze Medal for 20% reduction in TB incidence compared to 2015 incidence today at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

The ADHS cum STO – Dr Ashok Rai, and APO – Dr Nirmal Gurung received the awards on behalf of Sikkim; from the Union Health & Family Welfare Minister – Mansukh Mandaviya, and Minister of State (MoS) for Health and Family Welfare – Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar.

The team NTEP Sikkim dedicated the recognition to all the health care workers posted at Sub Centres, Public Health Centres (PHCs), District Hospitals and Referral Hospitals, Community Volunteers (ASHAs, AWWs) and NGO partners associated with NTEP who have been fighting one of the oldest disease known to mankind.

Meanwhile, the team has also expressed their heartfelt gratitude to all specialists, National Disease Control Programme (NDCP) Officers, NHM HR division, WHO consultants, IAPSM, ICMR, CTD officials, NIRT, NRL, CRH,STF, ECHO India, IRL Sikkim, Counselors, Accounts managers, SNC volunteers, support staffs and other esteemed line departments for the kind support, guidance and encouragement.

“With our collective and concerted efforts we can achieve the TB free districts, states and country within the stipulated timeline of 2025.” – further reads the press communique issued by NTEP.

It’s worthy to note that ‘World Tuberculosis Day’ observed annually on March 24 aims to raise public awareness about the devastating health, social & economic consequences of TB, and to step-up efforts to combat the global TB epidemic.

Therefore, the theme of World TB Day 2022 – ‘Invest to End TB. Save Lives’ conveys the urgent need to invest resources to ramp up the fight against TB and achieve the commitments to end TB made by global leaders.