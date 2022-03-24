Tripura Assembly Repeals 227 Acts; Passes 10 Bills 

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 24, 2022 : On the fourth day of budget session, Tripura assembly passed ten Bills including “The Tripura Repealing and Saving Bill, 2022” seeking to abolish 227 Acts, which are no longer relevant in the state.

The Deputy Chief Minister – Jishnu Dev Varma, who is also holding the portfolio of Power department has laid the papers on the table of the House including “The Tripura Electricity Regulatory Commission (consumer grievance redressal forum, ombudsman and consumer advocacy) Regulations, 2020”, “The Tripura Electricity Regulatory Commission (Form and time of state Commission’s annual accounts) Rules, 2021” and “The Tripura Electricity Regulatory Commission (Consumer prepaid metering regulations, 2021”.

Later, in the session many bills passed including The Tripura police (second amendment) Bill, 2022, The Tripura Fiscal Responsibility and budget management (5th amendment) Bill, 2022, passing of “Tripura Protection of interest of depositors (in financial establishment) (Repeal) Bill, 2022, “The Tripura land revenue and land reforms (13th amendment) Bill,2022”.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ratan Lal Nath placing the bill “The Tripura Repealing and Saving Bill, 2022”, there are 227 acts are mostly Appropriation Acts which have no use as of today. The state government had sought the opinion of people before The Tripura Repealing and Saving Bill-2022′ was taken up by the Cabinet, said Nath.

In its 248th report, the Law Commission of India (LCI) had suggested the state(s) to repeal those Acts which are of no use or in today’s context, said Nath interacting with media persons.

As per the decision, the constituted a committee with the Law Minister as its chairman and after detailed the panel recommended to the government to abolish as many as 227 Acts and later, the state cabinet cleared the proposal, said Nath.

The House on Wednesday has also passed the Bills like “The salaries, allowances, pension and other benefits of the ministers, speaker, deputy speaker, leader of opposition, government chief whip and the members of the legislative assembly (seventh amendment) Bill, 2022”, which will allow the MLAs of the state assembly to get the financial benefits at a time of four and half years of their continuation as a MLA.

The House also passed the “National Law University Tripura Bill, 2022”, Tripura Municipal (8th amendment) Bill, 2022, “The Tripura fire and emergency services Bill, 2022 and the Factories (Tripura amendment) Bill, 2022.

During the passing of these bills, the opposition bench had demanded for sending a few bills to the select committee, but the treasury bench passed their bills with voice votes.