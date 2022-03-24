Tripura-Based Entrepreneur – Akshya Shree Conferred With NITI Aayog’s ‘Women Transforming India’ Awards 

NET Web Desk

The Tripura-based entrepreneur – Akshya Shree has been adjudged with the coveted ‘Women Transforming Awards’ for reimagining bamboo products to create rural employment.

Hosted by the apex think tank of Indian Government – NITI Aayog, the recognition has been presented to 75 women for their remarkable achievements across diverse sectors.

Akshya is the founder of two brands – ‘Silpakarman’ and ‘BeYouTea – The bamboo leaves tea’.

According to reports, Silpakarman provides handcrafted home & kitchen utility products been manufactured by 250+ artisans. Each item is curated with organic and traditional processes.

Meanwhile, the flagship product – ‘BeYouTea’, generating rural employment and engages community members who have lost their jobs due to COVID-19 pandemic, and therefore have no other means to earn a living.

Its worthy to note that ‘Women Transforming India’ Awards is NITI Aayog’s annual initiative to highlight the commendable and ground-breaking endeavours of India’s women leaders and change-makers.

The WTI Awards have continuously recognized role models who have broken glass ceilings and created a positive impact. It aims to build a vibrant ecosystem for women-led enterprises, thereby strengthening industry linkages and increasing awareness of existing programmes and services.