Yaiskul Legislator – T Satyabrata Singh Unanimously Elected As Manipur Assembly Speaker

NET Web Desk

The Yaiskul legislator – Thokchom Satyabrata Singh have been unanimously elected as the new speaker of Manipur Legislative Assembly on Thursday.

Singh served in the previous coalition government in the state, which was led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). On the BJP ticket, he was re-elected from the Yaiskul seat, defeating his nearest National People’s Party competitor H Vikram with a margin of 632 votes.

The legislator was elected to the assembly for the first time in 2017 from Yaiskul Constituency.

Taking to Twitter, the Manipur Chief Minister – N. Biren Singh also congratulated the legislator. “Heartiest congratulations to my colleague, Shri Thokchom Satyabrata Singh on being unanimously elected as the new Speaker of the Manipur Legislative Assembly. I wish him the very best on his new endeavor!” – he wrote.

Its worthy to note that the senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader – N. Biren Singh on March 21 took oath as the Chief Minister of Manipur for a second term at Raj Bhavan in Imphal.

The oath-taking ceremony was held in the presence of BJP’s national president – JP Nadda; BJP’s Manipur unit president – Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi; Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma; Tripura Chief Minister – Biplab Kumar Deb; Nagaland Deputy CM – Y Patton, and other party leaders.

Besides, five legislators, including – Thongam Biswajit Singh, Yumnam Khemchand Singh, Govindas Konthoujam, Nemcha Kipgen — all from BJP, and Awangbow Newmai of Naga People’s Front (NPF) were also sworn-in as the Cabinet Ministers.