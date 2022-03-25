Union DoNER Minister Inaugurates Northeast Festival ‘Ishan Manthan’ At New Delhi

NET Web Desk

The Union Minister of Culture, Tourism & Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) – G Kishan Reddy today unveiled the 3-days long North-East festival ‘Ishan Manthan’ at the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) in New Delhi.

This event was also graced by the Member Secretary of IGNCA – Dr. Sachidanand Joshi; Voice Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) – Prof. Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit; and National convener of Prajna Pravah – J. Nandakumar.

The three-day event, culminating on March 27 will give an opportunity to get acquainted with the culture, art, music, folk dances, handicrafts and traditional cuisines of Northeast India.

Taking to Twitter, Reddy wrote “Addressing the gathering, emphasised that this three day festival to celebrate the rich ethnicity and colours of North East India will help in fulfilling the resolve of “Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat.”

The event will run from 10 AM to 10 PM, and attendees will be able to enjoy a variety of cultural programmes and purchase handicrafts, clothing, and other products directly from northeastern artisans.

Addressing the occasion, Reddy said “The Ishan Manthan programme is a three-day festival to celebrate the rich ethnicity and colours of North East India and it will help in fulfilling the resolve of Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat. The North Eastern Region inhabits about 400 communities who speak more than 200 languages. The simplicity and humility of the people from the northeast provides them a unique identity.”

“The Narendra Modi Government is working for the welfare and development of the region. We have prioritized connectivity through all the four means of rail, road, airway and waterways. The budget for the region has increased by over 110% in the last seven and half years, which reflects our commitment to promote the region at a global level.” – the DoNER Minister further added.

The inaugural session was followed by a discussion on the indigenous faith of North East India, performance on the wedding songs of Assam and Mithilanchal, discussions on the unsung freedom fighters of the North East and cultural programmes.

It will also provide information about the films, art and handicrafts of the North East; and portray folk dances & musical performances from different states every day.

The renowned band of Sikkim – Sofiyam performed today. Meanwhile, audiences can rejoice the musical performance of ‘Karpak Kardang’ of Arunachal Pradesh on the second day, and ‘Tetseo Sisters Band’ of Nagaland on the third day.