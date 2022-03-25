Arunachal Pradesh To Host “Climate Change Mitigation & Ecosystem Resilience” Workshop On March 26

In an attempt to raise awareness on energy efficiency and natural resource conservation; the Environment, Forests & Climate Change Department of Arunachal Pradesh is all set to organize a workshop themed on “Climate Change Mitigation & Ecosystem Resilience” on March 26 at 10 AM.

Organized by the Saint Claret College of Ziro; this workshop will be sponsored by the National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development (NABARD).

Taking to Twitter, the official account of Arunachal Pradesh’s Department of Environment, Forests & Climate Change wrote “A Workshop on ‘Climate Change Mitigation & Ecosystem Resilience’ in line with the Pakke #Tiger Reserve 2047 Declaration is being organised on 26th March along with @NABARDOnline and St. Claret College, Ziro. Online link for virtual participation will be shared shortly.

The workshop will be held in accordance with the ‘Pakke Tiger Reserve 2047 Declaration on Climate Change Responsive and Responsive Arunachal Pradesh,’ which calls for a multi-sectoral strategy to low-emission and climate-resilient development.

It intends to achieve the objective by focusing on five main issues, known as the Panch Dharas: environment, forest, and climate change; health and well-being of all people; sustainable and adaptive living; livelihoods and possibilities; and evidence gathering and collaborative action.

Meanwhile, the historic mission also incorporates of – protecting forest cover, restoring degraded forests, reducing health vulnerability due to climate change and extreme weather events, developing master plans for all urban areas reflective of local climate change-induced risks, adopting efficient irrigation measures, promoting entrepreneurship, among others.