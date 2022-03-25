Assam BJP Seeks GMC Polls Deferral; Due To Rongali Bihu Celebrations

NET Web Desk

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has submitted a memorandum to the Assam Election Commission, demanding that Guwahati Municipal Elections (GMC) on April 19 be postponed; as it has been scheduled during Rongali Bihu celebrations.

A BJP delegation, led by state general secretaries Pulak Gohain and Diplu Ranjan Sarma, submitted the memorandum to the state election commission, and noted that Bihu celebrations will be held in most parts of the city, turning the campaign and polling procedures difficult.

The decision to seek a postponement of the elections was reached after consultation with a number of prominent figures from Guwahati, arguing that holding elections during the scheduled period would cause enormous problems for those who would be celebrating Assam’s most important festival after the gap of two-long years due to the pandemic.

The state’s Rongali Bihu celebrations will commence on April 14.

The last date of filing of nominations is March 30, the scrutiny will be held on April one, the last date of withdrawal was April four while the counting of votes will be on April 21.

A total electorate of 7,96,829 people will vote at 789 polling places spread throughout 60 wards, including 3,96,891 men, 3,99,911 women, and 27 people of the third gender.

The Commission has decided to use EVMs in the GMC election.