Assam : Drug Trafficker Shot In Leg; While Attempting To Escape Police Custody In Karbi Anglong

A drug trafficker was shot at while attempting to flee police custody in Karbi Anglong district of Assam; informed a police official on Friday.

The security forces have apprehended the offender on Thursday night, while conducting a routine search in Khatkhoti area under Bokajan sub-division.

Accordingly, the security forces have confiscated 40 soap boxes with over half a kg of heroin, worth of Rs 3 crores from the possession of this drug trafficker.

During a preliminary investigation, the apprehended person confessed that he intended to give over the boxes to someone in the Sukhanjan area.

As a result, a police team was dispatched to accompany him to the Sukhanjan area, where the trafficker attacked a police officer in an attempt to flee.

Even as the cops fired in the air, he rushed out of the truck and did not stop.

Both the trafficker and the injured police officer were then taken to Bokajan Civil Hospital, the official further added.

Its worthy to note that since Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma took office on May 10 last year, Assam has seen an increase in police encounters, with 35 persons dead and at least 90 injured in such incidents.