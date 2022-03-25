Assam : DTOs To Remain Open On March 26-27; For Disposing Pending Cases 

NET Web Desk

In an attempt to dispose pending cases, the Assam Government today directed all District Transport Offices (DTOs) to remain open on March 26 & 27.

The decision has been undertaken in the interest of public service, and in exercise of powers conferred under rule 25(1) of the Assam Transport Service Rule, 2003.

According to an order issued by the Joint Secretary to Govt of Assam – H Noorani, the DTOs will remain open during the specified period for clearing “large numbers of pending cases of notified services like Driving License, Fitness Certificate etc. and also for collection of arrear and regular taxes as applicable in time prior to closer of the current Financial Year.”

