Assam Government To Approach SC; Seeking Re-Verification Of NRC List Published In 2019

NET Web Desk

The Assam administration have decided to approach the Supreme Court (SC), seeking the re-verification of National Register of Citizens (NRC) which was published in August 2019.

Speaking with the news agency ANI, Bora asserted that the decision has been undertaken during a meeting with the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) and other indigenous organizations.

“We would not accept the NRC, which was released in August of this year.” – informed the Agriculture Minister.

However, the AASU Chief – Samujjal Bhattacharya asserted that the NRC list published in August 2019 includes the names of numerous illegal Bangladeshis.

“As a result, we believe that the NRC list should be re-verified. In order to obtain this, we have already filed a petition with the Supreme Court. We urge both the central government and the states to approach the Supreme Court for a right NRC.” – Bhattacharya remarked.