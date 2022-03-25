Assam : Northeast India’s First Aviation Pilot Training Academy To Kick-Off From April 2022

NET Web Desk

The first-ever aviation pilot training academy of Northeast India offering Commercial Pilot License (CPL) is all set to commence functioning from mid-April 2022 at Lilabari airport in Assam.



According to TOI report, 2 aircrafts for pilot training recently arrived at Lilabari, situated in Lakhimpur District. The aircraft named Technam P2008JC single-engine and Technam P2006T multi-engine trainee aircraft arrived at Lilabari from Baramati in Maharashtra.



The Red Bird Flight Training Academy won the bid to operate 3 Flying Training Organizations (FTOs) across the country, one of which is located in Lilabari.

“Pilots will be trained in India. Cash flow to foreign training schools will reduce. Also the target to boost the aviation industry needs pilots.” – told a senior official of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to TOI.

Taking to Twitter, the official account of Lilabari Airport wrote “Most awaited day of #Lilabari and NER, finally two flying machines have arrived today at Lilabari Airport for Redbird Flying Training Academy to empower the youth for brighter future with wings. Both aircrafts were greeted with the traditional water canon salute. #indiaflieshigh”

Most awaited day of #Lilabari and NER, finally two flying machines have arrived today at Lilabari Airport for Redbird Flying Training Academy to empower the youth for brighter future with wings. Both aircrafts were greeted with the traditional water canon salute.#indiaflieshigh pic.twitter.com/WZGnRh1e9A — Lilabari Airport (@aailbrairport) March 22, 2022

Responding to the same, the Red Bird Flight Training Academy remarked “Thank you @aailbrairport, It is our pleasure to be north east’s first flying school. We promise to deliver the best training in co-ordination with Lilabari Airport and hope to see Indian Aviation taking off to new avenues #Redbirdaviation #LilabariAirport”

Thank you @aailbrairport , It is our pleasure to be north east's first flying school. We promise to deliver the best training in co-ordination with Lilabari Airport and hope to see Indian Aviation taking off to new avenues #Redbirdaviation #LilabariAirport https://t.co/FHLiEuVzqE — RedBirdAviation (@RedBirdAviation) March 22, 2022

Its worthy to note that the Minister of State (MoS) for Civil Aviation – VK Singh on Thursday informed Lok Sabha that India might require 1,000 commercial pilots per year over the next 5-6 years.

