COVID-19 Update : Meghalaya Registers 7 New Cases; Tally Pushed To 93754

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Meghalaya have registered 7 fresh new cases thereby pushing the tally of confirmed cases to 93754, as informed by the National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin.

Meghalaya now has 51 active cases, while 6 more people recuperated from the disease, taking the total recoveries in the northeastern state to 92110. As per the official statement, no new fatality have been registered, taking the total fatalities to 1593.

Meanwhile, the state has so far administered 23,97,196 total vaccines, with 1466 citizens been inoculated last on Thursday. As many as 760 citizens of 18+ age group and 160 citizens of 45+ age group were vaccinated in the last 24 hours.