COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Registers 173 New Cases; 15.45% Positivity Rate

Mizoram registered a total of 173 new COVID-19 cases, and one fatality in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 15.45%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 1292. While, a total of 2,23,516 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 679 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 1120 samples were tested on March 24, 2022, out of which 63 samples belonged to males, while 110 of females.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 2,21,545. The official statement further adds that, RT-PCR test detected 1 positive case, TrueNAT detected 4 positive cases, while RAgT & FIA identified 162 & 6 positive cases respectively.