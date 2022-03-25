Meghalaya : MeghEA Project Nominated for ‘UN Awards 2022’ 

NET Web Desk

The Meghalaya Enterprise Architecture (MeghEA) project, envisaging to improve governance and service delivery at the state’s grassroots level, has been nominated for UN Awards at the World Summit on the Information Society Forum 2022.

MeghEA has risen to the top of a list that includes initiatives from Singapore, China, Indonesia, Mexico, Russia, Australia, and Saudi Arabia, among others.

The MeghEA has been nominated under the category of ‘The role of governments and all stakeholders in the promotion of ICTs for development’.

“Five out of the 20 selected projects would be shortlisted for the award,” a senior government official told PTI.

According to PTI report, the MeghEA is a flagship programme of the government that aims towards enabling service delivery from government to citizens, businesses and employees by adopting the whole-of-government approach.

This is the first-of-its-kind project based on the India’s National Enterprise Architecture framework. It has reduced the processing time of files significantly.