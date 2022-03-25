Meghalaya : POCSO Court Convicts Cop For Sexually Abusing 2 Minor Sisters In 2013

NET Web Desk

The Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Court has convicted a Meghalaya cop for sexually abusing two minor sisters at a South West Garo Hills district’s police station in 2013.

The accused, identified as – Nurul Islam has been convicted under POCSO Act, 2012 and Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to The Shillong Times report, the offender raped one of the two sisters, a 14-year-old, at the Ampati police station on March 13 and also on March 14, 2013.

Meanwhile, on March 31, Islam raped the victim’s 17-yr-old sister at gunpoint.

Following this heinous act, father of these victims filed a First Information Report (FIR) against the cop.