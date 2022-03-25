Mizoram : Chief Secretary Reviews ‘PM POSHAN Annual Work Plan & Budget 2022-23’

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Chief Secretary of Mizoram – Renu Sharma today chaired a State-Level Coordination Committee meeting; and reviewed the ‘PM POSHAN Annual Work Plan & Budget 2022-23’.

The meeting highlighted that 1,43,471 school students from 2495 schools – 1408 Primary schools and 1087 Middle Schools; have received benefits from ‘PM POSHAN’.

Meanwhile, the northeastern state also has an additional 1066 Kitchen Garden where teachers, during the unprecedented times of COVID-19 pandemic distributed food items to their students.

It’s worthy to note that PM Poshan was previously known as Mid-Day meal.

According to reports, a budget of Rs 1522.02 lakhs have been kept aside for the Primary Section; while Rs 1052.67 have been marked for middle school section during FY 2022-23.

Out of all the amounts sanctioned, Rs 2574.69 have been introduced for – primary and middle sections; Rs. 2078.89 – Central Share; while 495.80 lakhs will be State Share.