Mizoram : Contraband Substances Seized During 2019-21; Disposed At Melthum

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

In a major operation against drug menace, the High-Level Drugs Disposal Committee under Mizoram Police today disposed a large stash of contraband substances, confiscated by Champhai Police during 2019-21.

According to reports, the security forces have disposed Pseudoephedrine worth of 238.90 kgs, costing Rs 8,68,46,000; and Methamphetamine – 30.90 kgs worth of Rs 93,24,30,000.

The drugs disposal programme was also attended by Mizoram’s Director General of Police (DGP) – Pu Devesh Chandra Srivastava; Commissioner of Excise & Narcotics; leaders of CYMA; media persons; and Senior Police Officials.

Meanwhile, the Mizoram Police have been tirelessly combating the smuggling of illicit drugs and narcotic substances. Till March 24, 2022, the following quantities of drug and narcotic substance have been seized by Mizoram Police : Heroin – 4.748 kgs; worth of Rs 23,74,00,000; Methamphetamine – 23.593 kgs worth of Rs 70,77,90,000; Codeine – 64300 gms (643 bottles) worth of Rs. 96,450. The total estimated value of this large stockpile of narcotics is Rs 94,52,86,450.

In the year 2022, a total of 39 cases were registered and as many as 45 persons have been arrested so far in this regard.

Speaking on this occasion, the Mizoram DGP asserted that prevention of drug trafficking is a top priority for Mizoram Police and therefore appealed the general public to assist law enforcement agencies in their fight against drugs menace.

Meanwhile, the community & church leaders were also urged to take all possible measures within their capacity to reduce narcotics demand in the state.