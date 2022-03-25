Mizoram : Training Session On ‘Adverse Effects Of Tobacco Products’ Organized At Lunglei

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The District Tobacco Control Cell of Lunglei today conducted a workshop “Training of Law Enforcers and Sensitization” on adverse effects of Tobacco & provisions of COTP Act 2003 at SP Lunglei Conference Hall.

This training programme was also graced by resource persons from National Tobacco Control Programme (NTCP), including the State Consultant – Pu R. Lalremruata; and Legal Consultant – Pi Vanlalzari.

A total of 41 Lunglei District Police personnel attended the training programme.

The initiative envisages to facilitate implementation of strategies through effective workshops, and terminating the production & supply of tobacco products.