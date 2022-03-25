Nagaland : Power Department Inaugurates “Go-Live” Initiative Of ERP Project

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

The Principal Secretary of Nagaland Power Department – K.D Vizo today inaugurated the “Go- live” initiative of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) project under Integrated Power Development Scheme (IPDS) at Kohima.

Speaking on the occasion, Vizo asserted that ERP systems tie together a multitude of business processes and enable the flow of data between them and collect an organization’s shared transactional data from multiple sources and eliminate data duplication and provide data integrity with a single source of truth.

He also said that one of the most dominating ERP software is – System Applications & Products (SAP) and its most prominent feature lies in its service-oriented architecture, making it accessible to all business sizes and types.

Vizo also remarked that the Department has taken a serious decision to implement SAP for office automation.

“By integrating financial, human resources, and resource management, it is expected that a lot of time and expenses will be saved.” – mentioned Vizo.

He further added that implementation of the ERP will bring transparency, efficiency, and accountability to the Department.

Meanwhile, the Superintending Engineer (R) – Er. Lobosang Jamir mentioned that ERP is a centralized solution where all the business processes of an organization that involves human resource development are integrated under one roof. It has been an uphill task since its sanction.

He also said that the ERP covers the core activities of the department; human resource management, finance, and accounting storing material management.