“Sikkim Educational Fair 2022” To Begin From March 26; Featuring Expert Advice On Study Skills

NET Web Desk

The much-anticipated “Sikkim Educational Fair 2022” is all set to commence from March 26 and culminate by March 27; offering large-scale expert advices on scholarships, study skills, and many more.

Organized by B&B Events in association with Indo Global Group of Colleges in Chandigarh; the fair will incorporate 30 Premier Colleges, thereby providing precise details on 100 courses.

The event will be powered by Sikkim Manipal University; co-sponsored by – Inspiria Knowledge Campus in Siliguri; and JIS University in Kolkata.

It will be organized at Infinity Futsal Arena, Above Westside Showroom, Krishi Bhawan, Tadong in Gangtok from 10 AM to 5 PM.

This effort aims to inform and inspire the pupils through engaging panel discussions, interactive workshops, sessions on professional development, and academic leaders answering all their queries.

It envisages to offer prospective students with the opportunity to meet University representatives, interact with official representatives and alumni.

Besides, the fair will also place detailed information about spot admissions; education loans available; 100% scholarships available; Special Discount on Course Fee; and Free Gifts for the same.