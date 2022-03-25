Sikkim : Newly-formed Pakyong District To Be Fully-Functional From April 1

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

Administrators of newly-formed Pakyong district aspires to be the model state. It was reflected during a meeting held today at the Chamber of Pakyong District Collector.

During the meeting, it was decided that the newly-formed Pakyong District will be fully functional from the April 1, 2022.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary-cum-Commissioner of Land Revenue & Disaster Management Department – Sarala Rai who paid a visit to the Pakyong District Administrative Center-Pakyong District to review progress on setting-up of the offices.

She encouraged officers to work with full zeal and enthusiasm to make Pakyong District a model district.

The Secretary-cum-Commissioner chaired a meeting in the chamber of District Collector-Pakyong District, which was attended by District Collector-Pakyong District, Superintendent of Police-Pakyong District, Addl. District Collector-Pakyong District, Joint Secretary, LR&DMD, Superintendent Engineer, Buildings & Housing Department along with his team and Officers of LR&DMD-Pakyong.

The Secretary inquired about the progress made in setting up of the offices and problems faced if any and assured of support when required.

After the meeting, she paid a visit to the newly shifted offices of the Police Department, Motor Vehicles Department, Buildings & Housing Department.

The Secretary-cum-Commissioner also visited the Pakyong Airport and met with the Director, AAI, and inquired about the land-related issues.

Meanwhile, few land-related issues were appraised by the Director of AAI, to which the Secretary, assured of help and co-operation.