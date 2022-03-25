Tripura : Two Sentenced With Imprisonment For Sexually Abusing Minors

NET Web Desk

The District Courts of Khowai & Belonia in Tripura has convicted two accused persons for rape cases and sentenced them to prison under various sections of the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

As per the first judgement, Belonia district and session court found 29-years-old youth Arjun Debnath guilty of raping his minor niece; therefore was sentenced with 20-yrs imprisonment along with a penalty of Rs 15,000.

The crime was discovered on June 12, 2021, when the victim was admitted to the hospital following a brief sickness. She was found three months pregnant, as revealed by on-duty doctors.

The parents of the victim filed a First Information Report (FIR) against the accused at Baikhora police station, after learning about her medical condition.

After examining all evidences and witnesses, this accused was found guilty under section 376 (3) of the IPC and section 6 of the POCSO Act.

Meanwhile, a youngster was sentenced to ten years imprisonment, with a fine of Rs 50,000 by the Khowai district court.

As per reports, the accused Jitendra Goala abducted and sexually abused a minor girl on the Khowai-Kamalpur highway.

Based on complaints, the accused was nabbed. After examining all evidences & witnesses, the accused was found guilty under sections 366, 376 (2) (N) of IPC and section 4 of POCSO act; and a penalty of Rs 50,000 was imposed on the offender.