Assam : Explosion At Kopili Hydel Project In Dima Hasao; 3 Killed

NET Web Desk

Atleast 3 people have been killed in an explosion that took place today at North Eastern Electric Power Corporation (NEEPCO)’s Kopili Hydel Project in Dima Hasao district of Assam.

According to reports, a high-speed water pipeline ruptured at the Kopili hydropower facility in Assam’s Dima Hasao district, causing significant flooding and killing three employees.

The deceased have been identified as – Dimaraj Johori (Contractual employee); Anupam Saikia (Deputy Manager); and Jayanta Saikia (Manager) of the project.

Out of these three NEEPCO employees, two are claimed to be residents of Assam’s Jorhat and Tinsukia District while one was from Dima Hasao District respectively.

Its worth noting that a similar catastrophe occurred at the Kopili Hydroelectric Project near Umrangso in 2019.