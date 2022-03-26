Assam : One Forest Battalion Personnel Killed; 2 Injured In Wild Elephants’ Attack At Goalpara

NET Web Desk

A forest battalion jawan has been killed, and two others injured after been attacked by two wild elephants at Goalpara District of Assam on Saturday morning.

According to ANI report, the incident occurred at around 3 AM today, in Salbari Part-II area under Lakhipur forest range of Goalpara district.

As a result of the attack, the jawan of forest battalion had died on the spot.

The deceased forest battalion jawan has been identified as – Anthony Khaklari.

“We received information that two other persons were also injured in wild elephants attack and were rushed to Goalpara civil hospital,” – asserted a forest official.

“According to local populace, a herd of wild elephants stormed Salbari Part-II hamlet at 2.30 AM on Saturday and damaged several residences,” the official further added.

“Based on this information, a crew was dispatched to the scene and attempted to drive the herd away by firing multiple shots into the air,” he continued.