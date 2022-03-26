Centre Committed To Ensure Holistic Development Of Northeast India; Its Our “Heartbeat” : DoNER Minister

NET Web Desk

The Union Minister of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) – G Kishan Reddy on Friday asserted, although China had claimed some parts of northeastern region for its own, but the region is India’s “heartbeat” and the central government is committed to ensure its holistic development.

“The Northeast is an important pillar of India…China claims that some parts of the North-East is theirs, but let them say anything. Northeast is our heartbeat… On behalf of the Central government, I want to assure all of you that we will work with commitment for the development of the Northeast,” he said.

Addressing the 3-days long North-East festival called ‘Ishan Manthan’ at Delhi, Reddy emphasized on the region’s current developmental efforts. He also mentioned that Central Government has prioritized connectivity with the region through all the four means of rail, road, airway and waterways.

“The budget for the region has increased by over 110% in the last seven and half years, which reflects our commitment to promote the region at a global level.” – added the Union DoNER Minister.

Referring the festival as a major medium to celebrate the rich ethnicity and colours of North East India, Reddy remarked that “Ishan Manthan will help in fulfilling the resolve of Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat. The North Eastern Region inhabits about 400 communities who speak more than 200 languages. The simplicity and humility of the people from the northeast provides them a unique identity.”

Its worthy to note that G Kishan Reddy on Friday unveiled the 3-days long North-East festival ‘Ishan Manthan’ at the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) in New Delhi.

The three-day event, culminating on March 27 will give an opportunity to get acquainted with the culture, art, music, folk dances, handicrafts and traditional cuisines of Northeast India.

The event will run from 10 AM to 10 PM, and attendees will be able to enjoy a variety of cultural programmes and purchase handicrafts, clothing, and other products directly from northeastern artisans.

It will also provide information about the films, art and handicrafts of the North East; and portray folk dances & musical performances throughout the stipulated timeframe.