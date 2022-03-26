Centre Sanctions 89 ‘Electric Vehicle Charging Stations’ For 3 Northeastern States Under FAME Scheme

NET Web Desk

Rising pollution in India, particularly along the northeastern regions are putting pressure on policymakers to seek solutions for tackling the pollution level and aging transportation infrastructure. Taking the same into consideration, the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) has sanctioned a total of 89 ‘Electric Vehicle Charging Stations’ for 3 Northeastern states under the 2nd phase of ‘Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric vehicle (FAME)’ Scheme.

According to an official statement, the MHI has sanctioned a total of 89 ‘Electric Vehicle Charging Stations (EVCS)’ (Assam – 20; Meghalaya – 40; Sikkim – 29).

In Assam, the centre has installed 10 EVCS each in Jorhat & Guwahati; while the Centre has installed 40 EVCS in Shillong, Meghalaya; & 29 EVCS in Gangtok of Sikkim.

As per the recent information provided by the Minister of State (MoS) for Heavy Industries – Krishan Pal Gurjar through a written reply in the Lok Sabha; the Ministry has sanctioned a total of 2877 charging stations in 68 cities across 25 states/UTs under Phase-II of FAME India Scheme.

Further, MHI has also sanctioned 1576 EV Charging Stations across 16 Highways & 9 Expressways under this phase.

Its worthy to note that, in accordance with the Ministry of Power guidelines, there shall be at least one charging station at every 25 kms on both sides of the Highway and also at least one Charging Station for long Range/Heavy Duty EVs at every 100 kms on both sides of the Highway.