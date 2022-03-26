COVID-19 Update : Meghalaya Registers 3 Fresh New Cases; Tally Pushed To 93757

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Meghalaya have registered 3 fresh new cases thereby pushing the tally of confirmed cases to 93757, as informed by the National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin.

Meghalaya now has 49 active cases, while 6 more people recuperated from the disease, taking the total recoveries in the northeastern state to 92115. As per the official statement, no new fatality have been registered, taking the total fatalities to 1593.

Meanwhile, the state has so far administered 23,99,304 total vaccines, with 1887 citizens been inoculated last on Friday. As many as 562 citizens of 18+ age group and 109 citizens of 45+ age group were vaccinated in the last 24 hours.