COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Registers 131 New Cases; 7.89% Positivity Rate

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 131 new COVID-19 cases, and one fatality in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 7.89%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 1274. While, a total of 2,23,647 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 680 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 1659 samples were tested on March 25, 2022, out of which 50 samples belonged to males, while 81 of females.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 2,21,693. The official statement further adds that, TrueNAT detected 1 positive case, while RAgT & FIA identified 128 & 2 positive cases respectively.