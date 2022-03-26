Defence Ministry Approves Setting-Up New ‘Sainik Schools’ In 3 Northeastern States

NET Web Desk

In an attempt to prepare northeastern youngsters about the significance of defence academies for shaping social attitudes; the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has approved the setting-up of new Sainik schools in 3 Northeastern states – Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Nagaland.

The initiative has been undertaken in partnership with Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs)/private schools/State Governments.

The Ministry have approved the establishment of Sainik School in Assam’s Cachar District (Directorate of Secondary Education Assam); Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang District (Tawang Public School); and Nagaland’s Dimapur District (Livingstone Foundation International).

According to PIB report, these schools will be set-up in the initial round of the Government’s ambition to establish 100 new Sainik schools across the country in partnership mode.

The initiative envisages to fulfill PM Narendra Modi’s vision to provide quality education to the students in tune with National Education Policy (NEP), and give them better career opportunities, including joining the Armed Forces.

It also gives an opportunity to the private sector to work hand-in-hand with the Government towards nation building by refining today’s youth and becoming responsible citizens of tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the MoD has also approved the establishment of total 18 new Sainik Schools, in states and Union Territories (UTs) including – Andhra Pradesh; Bihar; Chhattisgarh; Dadra & Nagar Haveli; Gujarat; Haryana; Himachal Pradesh; Karnataka; Kerala; Madhya Pradesh; Maharashtra; Odisha; Punjab; Rajasthan; Tamil Nadu; Telangana; Uttar Pradesh; Uttarakhand.