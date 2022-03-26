Manipur : Drugs Worth Of Rs 2 Crores Seized From Tengnoupal; 1 Held

NET Web Desk

In a major operation against drug menace, a team of Tengnoupal Police have successfully nabbed an offender, and confiscated a large stash of contraband substances worth around Rs 2 Crores from his possession at Tengnoupal District, Manipur.

According to reports, the security forces have busted a massive narco haul, and recovered 30 soap cases of brown sugar & 80,000 WY tablets worth about Rs 2 Crores.

Meanwhile, narcotics worth about Rs 9 Crores has been seized on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, the Manipur CM – N. Biren Singh has confirmed the news. “Going all out against drug traffickers in Manipur. In yet another major drug seizure, the Tengnoupal Police team successfully busted 30 soap cases of brown sugar & 80,000 tablets of WY tablets worth about Rs 2 Cr today. About Rs 9 Cr. worth narcotics were seized yesterday.” – he wrote.