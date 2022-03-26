Manipur’s War-On-Drug Continues; 18 Acres Of Illicit Poppy Cultivation Destroyed At Kangpokpi

NET Web Desk

Drug consumption has become a severe issue that has engulfed all segments of society, and the northeastern state of Manipur has seen an unprecedented increase in illicit poppy farming over the last five years.

In an attempt to put an end into woes of local populace and safeguard the lives of youth, the Jwalamukhi Battalion of Assam Rifles, along with a team of Kangpokpi Police and Narcotics & Affairs Border (NAB) of Manipur Police on Friday has destroyed illicit poppy cultivation spread over an area of 18 acres of land worth approximately 2.1 crores at Kangpokpi District in Manipur.

Taking to Twitter, the official account of Assam Rifles wrote “Jwalamukhi Battalion of #AssamRifles, on 25 Mar 22, in a joint operation with team of Kangpokpi Police & NAB destroyed illicit poppy cultivation spread over an area of 18 acres worth approximately 2.1 crores at Kangpokpi District, Manipur.”