Mizoram : Broaden Mindset Towards Skill Development & Strengthen Ecosystem; Asserts LESDE Secretary To ITI Graduates

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Secretary of Labour, Employment, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (LESDE) of Mizoram – Lalramsanga Sailo urged the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) graduates to broaden their mindset towards skill development and strengthen the concerned ecosystem in the northeastern state.

Sailo mentioned that positive & favourable conclusion of the programme is shared vision and collective hard work of the Department.

Addressing the closing ceremony of ‘KAWTCHHUAH 2022 : A start-up fair for Govt. I.T.I pass-outs’ held recently in Aizawl; the LESDE Minister of Mizoram – Pu Lalchhandama Ralte expressed his gratitude towards the Department for providing a platform to nurture and continue to develop on their ITI skills so that they could venture on their own and make a career out of their skills.

He also encouraged the participants to sustain and grow in their respective skilled areas through the skills acquired.

Amongst 61 registered competitors, 21 were selected to receive a seed fund of Rs. 50,000 each on different ITI trades: Computer Operator & Programming Assistant (COPA), Wireman, Electronic Mechanic, Plumber, Baker & Confectioner, Cutting & Sewing, Welder and Carpenter.

KAWTCHHUAH-2022, also provided mentoring session for all competitors, presented by the external Expert Panel comprising of Dr. James LT Thanga, Associate Professor, Department of Economics, Mizoram University; Pu Mark Lalduhsaka, CEO, Angel Business Promoters of Mizoram and Pu David. R. Lalsawmtluanga, Proprietor, Liando Auto Works.