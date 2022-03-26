Mizoram : Drugs Worth Over Rs 1 Crore Seized From Mamit District

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

In a major operation against drug menace, the Zawlnuam Police Outpost of Aizawl in collaboration with a team of Kanhmun Police Checkgate has confiscated a large stash of contraband substances worth of Rs 1.5 Crores at Mamit District of Mizoram.

According to reports, the security forces have seized approximately 50,000 pills of suspected methamphetamine from a vehicle (Eicher) bearing registration no. : TR01AD-1869.

Meanwhile, further investigation into the incident is underway to apprehend the perpetrators.