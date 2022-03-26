Mizoram : Large Stash Of Weapons & Explosives Recovered From Zokhawthar

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

In a major operation against anti-insurgency activities, the Serchhip Battalion of Assam Rifles today recovered a large stockpile of war-like stores and explosives from Zokhawthar.

Based on specific inputs about the movements of weapons been transported, the 8 Assam Rifles 17 AR and 44 AR personnel launched a special operation near the friendship Br, Zokhawthar, and conducted spot checking.

Following the spot checking, the paramilitary troop has recovered – 01 x AK- 47(Reg No. 36995); 38 x Live Rds AK-47; 01 x Magazine AK-47; 01 x 70 mm DBBL Gun(Reg No. 70 mm AB50MPO723); 11 x cartridge DBBL Gun; 01 x Bullet Proof Jacket; 02 x Magazine Pouch; 02 x pair of shoes; 01 x Nokia Phone.

Meanwhile, the seized consignment was handed-over to the Zokhawthar Police Department of Champhai District for initiating further legal proceedings.