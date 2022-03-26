Model ‘Integrated Child Development Services’ Centre Installed At South Sikkim

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

Despite the fact that children’s enrollment along Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) is declining in the northeastern state of Sikkim, the Lungchok-Kamarey GPU has built a model ICDS Centre at Middle Lungchok Ward under Melli Constituency entirely through its limited funds.

The Centre has been inaugurated by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of South Sikkim – M Bharani Kumar. It also witnessed the special presence of ICDS DPO – Joshua Lama; Panchayat President Lungchok -Kamarey GPU – Deoraj Pradhan; Teachers of ICDS; Panchayats and rural populace.

Accordingly, this 2-rooms ICDS Centre with CCTV installed, also features other amenities such as – a kids channel on television; slides; toys; fun books; a science zone; and a kitchen garden. It was constructed at a cost of Rs. 3.5 lakh.

Referring the initiative as “pioneer”, the South Sikkim DC asserted that the effort is a great example of community participation, which has propagated message for other districts.

He also praised the initiative for managing the fund and stated that despite the lack of funds, the GPU has come up with a remarkable idea.

“Children’s brains are still developing, a platform as this will undoubtedly bring about a progressive change in the education sector,” – the DC further remarked.

Meanwhile, the Panchayat President of Lungchok-Kamarey elaborated, “it was launched to provide a forum for youngsters who require special attention and to enable pupils to assess quality education in a fun and engaging way.”

He also stated that immunization and nutrition services for children would be provided through the ICDS centre.