Nagaland : Team India Dominates ‘South Asian Cross-Country Championships’

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

The biggest sporting event in the history of Nagaland, the South Asian Cross Country Championships (SACCC) and the 56th National Cross Country Championships (NCCC) was held on today at IG Stadium, Kohima.

A total of 5 South Asian countries participated in the Championship – Bangladesh, India, Maldives, Nepal and Sri Lanka. While, a total of 34 states; Union Territories (UTs); and boards also participated in the competition.

SAAF Cross Country race included : Men (10km), Women (10km), Under 20- boys (8km) and Under 20-girls (6km).

While the categories for National Cross-country races are : Men (10km), under 20- boys (8km), under 16- boys (6km) and Women (10km), Under 20-girls (6km), under 18 girls (4km) and under 16 girls (2km).

Team India was ranked first in the 10KM men and women categories, and 8KM boys and girls categories during the 2nd South Asia Cross country championship (SACCC).

Sri Lanka, Nepal, Maldives and Bangladesh were ranked 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th respectively in the 10km men and women event. While in the 56th National cross country championship out of 34 states, the services sports control board (SSCB) ranked 1st in the 10KM men event.

The Railways Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) emerged as the 1st position in the 10km women event. Nagaland state ranked the 3rd in the 10KM women event.

Altogether 8 events were held during the 2nd SACCC and 56th NCCC held today at IG stadium organized by the Nagaland Athletic Association under the aegis of Athletic federation of India. A total of 378 men and 296 women participated in the championship.

