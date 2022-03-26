One Year (Or More) Compulsory Jail Term For Drug Peddlers In Manipur : CM N. Biren Singh

NET/UT News Desk

Manipur Chief Minister, N Biren Singh warned drug peddlers and dealers operating in the State to either surrender or face consequences of the stringent action which will be taken against them. The chief minister said this while addressing the media at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat in Imphal Friday regarding drugs menace in the State.

Biren said that any person arrested with illegal drugs, regardless of quantity, would face compulsory jail term of one year which will be extendable upto two years under relevant act. He also said that the police will file a case to any person found with illegal drugs regardless of quantity possessed. However, uses of drugs for treatment of addicts at rehabilitation centres under the supervision of doctors would be exempted, he added.

The Chief Minister then mentioned that the situation of drug menace in the State is still alarming although the police forces had seized many illegal drugs during the last five years under the War on Drugs-I Campaign. As such, the State Government will be putting much effort to totally root out drug menace from the State under War on Drugs-II. He informed that the State Government had recently re-constituted the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) led by IGP- zone-III Nishit Kumar Ujjwal which had started functioning. The task force would not compromise to any pressure from any person or group and would work sincerely, according to law, with the objective to root out drug menace in the next two years.

Maintaining that any negligence on the part of police, thereby letting the drug peddlers to escape, will not be excused, N. Biren added that they should work dutifully to nab drug peddlers at any cost. He further stated that the State Police should make legal authorities aware of the drugs related situation in the State and also provide protections to judges and lawyers from any undue influence. He informed that the Director General of Police had been to open outposts with 5 to 10 police personnel at every village, where illegal trafficking of drugs is frequently carried out. The Anti-Narcotics Task Force had also been empowered to procure necessary vehicles and other equipment, he added.

He also informed that drone surveys will be conducted to locate all the poppy plantation areas. Assam Rifles and Central Narcotics Force will also be deployed in addition to the State Police to root out poppy plantations. Home Minister Amit Shah had also expressed a positive note to provide the personnel for the same, N. Biren added.

Relating the issue faced in natural conceiving by young couples in the State, according to a report from Health Department, to mass uses of intoxicants, he stated youths nowadays had started using intoxicants as a fashion. Such behaviour had posed a question on our future generations, he added. He, therefore, warned that no person involved in drug trafficking would be excused even on grounds of earning their living by carrying out such illegal activities. There are many respectful ways to earn a living, he added.

Source : Ukhrul Times (https://ukhrultimes.com/one-year-or-more-compulsory-jail-term-for-drug-peddlers-in-manipur/)