Respect Traditional Ownership To Amicably Resolve Nagaland-Manipur Border Dispute : Tribal Body

An apex body of the Tenyimi tribes in Nagaland and Manipur – Tenyimi Peoples’ Organization (TPO) asserted that respecting traditional ownership is the best method to resolve boundary dispute between the two Northeastern states.

According to a statement issued by the TPO President – Timikha Koza, it has been more than five years since the three contending parties signed a “Arbitration Undertaking” in 2017 over the areas of Kezoltsa, Koziirii, Kazing, and Dzükou.

Since then, the TPO has made it plain to the two state governments through numerous messages that it has no intention of interfering in the business of the states or their borders, and that it is just attempting to address misunderstandings and disputes between the Tenyimi tribes; added TPO.

“Despite all of these appeals and communications, the Government of Manipur continues to defy the good intentions of the people working towards a peaceful resolution of the conflict and the restoration of healthy relationships among everyone affected,” the TPO claimed.

As per TPO, the greatest approach to maintain peace and social harmony is to recognize customary ownership and resolve disagreements by attempting to reach an understanding rather than focusing on state borders.